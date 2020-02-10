Blood of Cmdr. Soleimani defeats US unipolar world

Major General Yahya Rahimi Safavi made the remarks in a commemoration ceremony of 10-Day Dawn which was held to honor Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and his companions in Kashan.

He said that noted that The US and the Zionist occupying regime believe that the cowardly assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and his companions and the shameful Deal Of Century will lead to defeat the resistance.

He added that the paths of martyrs, especially Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, will continue steadfastly from Islamic nations from Afghanistan to Yemen, Syria and Lebanon, and the bloodshed of this martyr will endanger the enemies of Islam, especially US, the Zionists, and the Wahhabis.

Major General Yahya Rahimi Safavi said: Trump has made two major and strategic mistakes by assassinating Gen. Soleimani and declaring the Deal of the Century. The martyrdom of Qasem Soleimani will lead to the reaction of Islamic nations and the blood of martyrs defending the holy shrines paving the way to Holy Quds.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish