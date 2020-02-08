Russia: Deal of Century to go nowhere

Vershinin made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

Due to the fact that the plan is in contrast with law, it will not be able to solve the problems between Palestine and the Israeli regime.

Expressing condolences over the assassination of the former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and also on the deadly Ukrainian plane incident in Tehran, he termed the US act to assassinate the Iranian commander as a breach of the international law, adding that Russia had slammed the US terrorist act.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vershinin stressed Moscow's firm determination to continue cooperation between Tehran, Moscow, and Ankara within the framework of Astana talks.

Meanwhile, Jalali pointed to the Iranian officials' determination for developing ties with Russia and said the regional conditions make Iran and Russia continue cooperation in the region.

Both sides underlined the continuation of consultations between two countries on regional issues.

They also expressed their willingness over maintaining talks and meetings.

