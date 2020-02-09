Turkish official: Trump's Deal of Century satisfies Zionists

Speaking to IRNA, Karamollaoğlu said the plan contravenes the International Law and is in total disregard of human rights of the Palestinians.

He urged Muslims to discuss and assess the historical process of occupation of the Palestinian territories and learn from it to observe the sovereignty rights of the Palestinians over their territories.

Zionists have implemented serious plans to realize the claim of 'Promised Land', he said, adding that the first step was taken at First Zionist Congress in Basel in 1897.

He called on the Islamic World to stand unitedly against Zionism.

One of the most important steps that the Islamic countries can take would be increasing trade, political, military and cultural cooperation with D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation and reinforcing the Islamic structures like the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He stressed the fact that US and the Israeli regime are not trustworthy, adding that those are their allies will regret in the future.

9376**1416

