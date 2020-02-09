US loses mediation role: Russian expert

Veniamin Popov told IRNA that with proposing the Deal of the Century, Washington once again ignored the international conventions and standards.

Popov, who was the Russian representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, said that US President Donald Trump has no respect for the international agreements and the Deal of the Century violates articles of some resolutions of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly.

Popov said that the UNSC resolutions have stated that Palestine should be established in the borders of 1967, and added that the Deal of the Century gives a huge portion of the Palestinian lands to the Zionist regime.

The Deal of the Century was unveiled by Trump in presence of the Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The deal aims at wiping out Palestine completely.

When the Deal of the Century ignores Palestinians, it has no chance to survive, Popov said.

He said that Trump had already violated the UNSC resolutions by withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding that the JCOPA was not just an international agreement; it was endorsed by the UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

The US pulled out of the deal and tried to prevent other countries from being loyal to their commitments.

The Russian expert also named Paris Climate Agreement as one accord to which the US was not loyal to.

Popov went on to say that making settlements in the occupied lands is an illegal action that disrespects the United Nations Security Council decisions.

As the US has repeatedly supported the Israeli moves, such as occupying the Golan Heights, sovereignty over Holy Quds and making settlements, it cannot be an impartial player or a mediator.

