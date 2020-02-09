Iran enters new front against US: Former commander

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen television channel on Saturday, he added that Iran is the only country that has targeted the US bases since World War II, and this is a reality.

The wars are no longer all-out, they (the Americans) have launched operations against us, and we also shelled the US military base and shattered their prestige, he said.

Describing Lieutenant General Soleimani as a strategist, he said that he volunteered for more than five years to defend his country.

Characterizing IRGC Quds Force as one of the pillars for defending Islamic world, Rezaei said that Martyr Soleimani was a brave man who went ahead of his troops on the battlefields and asked them to join him.

The official also hailed role of Soleimani in liberating many of the Iraqi and Syrian cities from Daesh, saying that wherever he was, he drew up an ingenious plan, and the liberation of the city of Aleppo from the occupation of Al-Nusra Front was one example.

Referring to glorious funeral procession held for Soleimani, he said that the history has not yet experienced such a ceremony.

Soleimani was the symbol of the Iranian nation in helping the other nations, he said.

"All US bases are under our control, as we now know how many of their vessels are based in the Indian Ocean, Oman Sea and the Persian Gulf," he said.

Iran's goal in the new confrontation with the Americans is to drive them out of the region and it is serious about that, Rezaei reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to 'Deal of the Century', saying that with this plan, the US seeks to prevent its early collapse.

The collapse of the US will begin from West Asia, and Iran will be the flag bearer of US troops' exit from the region, he said.

