Leader urges Iraq to seriously stand against illegal presence of US occupation military

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani urged Iraq to seriously stand against the illegal presence of US occupation military.

During the meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said that Americans are seeking to stabilize their presence in Iraq, emphasizing that Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) should be further strengthened.

The Leader then pointed to Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Union, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, and called on the premier to maintain and enhance Hashd Al-Sha'abi as much as possible. "PMU is one of the important components of power in Iraq and effective steps should be taken to further strengthen and enhance it as much as possible."

The Leader called the US military presence in Iraq "illegal" which is contrary to the interests of Iraqi people and government, and emphasized that circumstantial evidence indicates that Americans are trying to stabilize and expand their presence in Iraq.

The leader, meantime, hailed the drastic measures taken by Al Sudani towards prosperity and security in Iraq and added, “The more prosperous and secure Iraq is, the better it will be for the benefit of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He referred to the good relationship between Iraqi government and people of this country and termed unity, amity and cohesion among the different religions and ethnicities of Iraq "very necessary and important".

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader pointed to the developments in the region, especially the situation in Syria, stressing that the role of foreign governments in those issues was crystal clear.

Iraqi prime minister, for his part, described "the people", "Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU)", “national unity and cohesion", and "Marja" as components of power in Iraq.

Al Sudani referred to the Zionist regime's aggression in Gaza and Lebanon and emphasized that Iraq's principled position has been supporting the people of Gaza and Lebanon and the resistance in the region.

He then pointed to the developments in Syria and role of foreigners in these developments and noted that Iraq's position has always been to support the will of Syrian people, preserve the independence and territorial integrity of that Arab country, and also form an inclusive government.

Al-Sudani arrived in Tehran on Wednesday morning and was welcomed by Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati at Mehrabad Airport.

President Pezeshkian officially welcomed the visiting Iraqi prime minister at the Saadabad cultural complex in northern Tehran shortly afterward.

The two officials also held a joint press conference.