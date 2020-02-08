Feb 8, 2020, 6:33 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83666403
0 Persons

Tags

Afghan official: Deal of Century masterminded to destroy Islamic civilization

Afghan official: Deal of Century masterminded to destroy Islamic civilization

Kabul, Feb 8, IRNA - Leader of the Islamic Movement of Afghanistan Party Molavi Mohammad Mukhtar Mufleh said on Saturday that the Deal of the Century has been designed by the US and Israeli regime to destroy the Islamic civilization.

Speaking to IRNA, Mukhtar Mufleh urged Muslims to be united to thwart the conspiracy. 

Deal of the Century has been designed for selling Palestinian territories to US and Israel, he said that the next plan will be designed for Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

"We should be responsible for Palestine and its territory like Holy Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque," he said. 

He criticized holding Organization of Islamic Cooperation conference in Saudi Arabia, saying no clear solution has been proposed for solving Palestine's issue.

He reiterated that Iran together with Islamic states will take revenge of IRGC Quds Commander Lieutenant General Qasemi Soleimani's blood.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 3 =