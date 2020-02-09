Seminar in Pakistan denounces US terrorist attack to assassinate Gen Soleimani

Pakistani experts delivered lectures to a seminar jointly organized by Palestine Foundation in Pakistan and Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) at a local hotel.

***Pakistan urged to remain vigilant against US anti-Iran plots

Former Senator and senior member of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Farhatullah Babar urged Pakistan government to remain vigilant against US anti-Iran plots.

He pointed out that Iran is the only country in the world that is standing by Palestinian people and support their cause.

He said Muslims with their efforts must fail the ‘Deal of Century.’ He said in fact this deal is a plane to save leaders of the US and Zionist regime and it has nothing to do with the rights of Palestinians. The former Senator said the deal violates all resolutions of the US.

Paying homage to martyred IRGC commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani he said that Iranian commander was symbol of resistance.

He noted that the ‘Deal of Century’ was announced after the assassination of General Soleimani because of his strong resistance to the plan.

He said that General Soleimani had played an important role in eliminating Daesh. “General Soleimani was not only the benefactor of Iran but of all forces of peace and harmony in the region,” said the politician.

Farhatullah Babar went on to say throughout the Islamic world resistance has died down. “We should all promote the politics of resistance,” suggested the PPP leader. He asked Pakistani government to call back its retired Army General who is heading the so called military alliance.

** General Soleimani assassination strengthened resistance front

Secretary-General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri said that assassination of IRGC commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani has further strengthened resistance front.

He said Zionist Regime is pursuing expansionist designs for its own survival otherwise it would cease to exist. He said US President Donald Trump is basically a property dealer that is why he is trying to sell the land of Palestinians under the controversial ‘Deal of Century’.

He said this plan is open violation of international treaties and agreements and violation of basic human rights. He said this deal is just a crime against humanity. He noted that Trump with his unilateral decision cannot change geographic boundaries of a state.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri said Palestine always belonged to the people of Palestine. MWM leader was confident that Muslims through their united efforts would fail the deal of the century. He said Zionist Regime is the mother of all problems. Expressing his views, Allama Nassir Jafri said that the plan of ‘greater Israel’ has already failed.

He said that west has started a third world war against Islam. He added martyred IRGC commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was the leader of entire Muslim world.

He went on to say that martyred General Qasem Soleimani was fighting against hegemony of capitalism and leading the resistance movement from the front. He said that the US is playing dirty game against Iran, but would not be able to accomplish its evil designs against the Islamic Republic. He said Iran is the only country in the Muslim world which is giving tough resistance to the US.

** US media doing negative propaganda following Gen Soleimani assassination

Senior journalist and former member of the Parliament Ayaz Amir in his remarks added that the US media is doing negative propaganda after the assassination of Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani. He noted that Iran targeted an American base in Iraq after the criminal act that had a good number of presence of American soldieries over there.

Ayaz Amir expressing his views regretted that Muslim world is divided and has become weak.

He said that resistance movement has become so weak in the Islamic world that it can be hardly seen. He praised the courage of the Syrian army who stood up against the external forces to save their homeland. He added that the US and Zionist Regime are worried from Iran’s growing influence in the Middle East.

The columnist said that the US has almost left Syria because of the courage shown by the brave Syrian nation. “On the other hand Iraqi government has also demanded the US to leave their country which is an important development,” said the analyst.

Ayaz Amir said that Muslim leaders should show courage against the western designs against Islam. He viewed that objective of the ‘Deal of Century’ to strengthen Zionist regime.

He said that Saudi Arabia should have not supported that plan adding that ‘better to keep silent if you cannot do anything.’

Professor Syed Sajjad Bukhari, Executive Director IPI in his views said that Trump's so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ is doomed to fail.

He noted that the initiative is an attempt to strengthen the illegal control of the Zionist Regime on the land of Palestinians. The scholar said that it is strange that Trump did not invite Palestinians while preparing such plan.

“The US has proved many times that it is not an honest broker,” he said.

Syed Sajjad Bukhari, added that Iran, Iraq, Turkey are against the controversial deal. He said there should be permanent and longstanding solution for Palestinian dispute according to the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

**‘Deal of Century’ continuation of greater Israel

Secretary General of Palestine Foundation Pakistan Sabir Abu Maryam in his remarks said that ‘Deal of Century’ is continuation of greater Israel and its basic objective is to weaken the Islamic Ummah. He added Martyred IRGC commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani played a vital role to frustrate the malicious so-called ‘Deal of Century’.

He said Zionist Regime is an oppressive and a terrorist state that has always done injustices with oppressed people and kill them. He was confident that the ‘Deal of Century’ would be failed as it has already rejected by the Palestinian authority.

Mufti Gulzar Ahmed Naeemi, a Sunni religious leader, said that Iran has always supported the oppressed people of the world urging all Islamic countries to support Iran in resolving the issues of Ummah. He praised Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani who sacrificed his life for the rights oppressed Muslims. Iranian Cultural Consular Mohammad Reza Kaka was also present on the occasion.

