Pres. Pezeshkian: Iran-Russia ties can neutralize excessive demands of US, West

Moscow, IRNA - President Masoud Pezeshkian highlighted the potential for Iran and Russia to engage in extensive cooperation across sectors such as infrastructure, education and trade, which can counteract the sanctions and excessive demands of the United States and Western countries.

During a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on Friday, Pezeshkian underscored the Iranian government's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Pezeshkian described signing the agreement between the two countries as a new chapter in the relations.

He referred to the upcoming summit of the Caspian Sea states and expressed hope for fruitful negotiations on the sidelines of event.

He also praised various opportunities for collaboration between Iran and Russia.

