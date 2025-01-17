Qalibaf calls for BRICS capacity to expand Iran-Ethiopia relations

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia emphasized the need for expanding bilateral relations in the economic, cultural and political fields and utilizing the potential of BRICS.

Qalibaf, who has traveled to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, at the head of a parliamentary delegation to develop bilateral relations, met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Friday.

"The rich culture of the two countries and Ethiopia's strategic location in East Africa provide a unique opportunity to expand cooperation in the economic, scientific and technological fields. We should use the potential of the BRICS group to develop bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation, and Addis Ababa can become an air transport hub in this region," he added.

