Israel feeding US disinformation to falsify true cost of potential war with Iran: int'l law expert

Tehran, IRNA - An international law expert, Reza Nasri, has warned that the Israeli regime is providing misinformation and biased news to mislead the new US administration about Iran's true defense power and capabilities.

Nasri wrote on his social media account that over the past weeks, Israeli sources have systematically fed US media unverified facts and a biased narrative that Iran is significantly weakened in order to make US policymakers underestimate the true cost of war with Iran.

He pointed to an op-ed in Washington Post by Dennis Ross who claimed that Israel destroyed "90 percent of [Iran's] ballistic missile producing capability on the night of October 26, 2024".

Nasri exclaimed that this is a direct quote from the Israel Policy Forum's assessment.

"These deceptive and irresponsible claims could lead the Trump administration to grave miscalculations," the political analyst concluded.

