Oil Minister: Iran-Russia oil deal near finalization

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said that he and his team have had detailed negotiations with energy officials on the Russian side, and the relevant clauses of the Iran-Russia contract are in the final stages.

The Iranian oil minister, who accompanies President Pezeshkian during his visit to Moscow, said: "We have had detailed negotiations with Russian energy officials over the past few months; the agreements between the two sides regarding the contractual clauses have reached an almost final point, and we will move forward with the process of signing the final memorandum of understanding."

