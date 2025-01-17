Pezeshkian: Comprehensive cooperation agreement document will open new chapter in Iran-Russian ties

Moscow, IRNA - Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia will open a new chapter in the relations between the two countries in all fields, especially economic sectors.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after signing the agreement in Moscow on Friday, Pezeshkian said that the document, which is aligned with the interests of the two nations, will pave the way for future cooperation.

The two countries are determined to remove the obstacles related to tariffs, banking, investment guarantees, and the facilitation of business activities and visa issuance, he added.

The agreement emphasizes increasing exchanges through the capacities in the Eurasian Economic Union, he added.

Enhancing cooperation in combating extremism, terrorism and organized violence is also a key focus of the agreement, he noted.

Pezeshkian described Russia as an important global player with a privileged position in the framework of Iran’s neighborhood policy.

He mentioned that he had reviewed obstacles to the implementation of the agreements and discussed solutions.

He also highlighted the importance of increasing trade exchanges, leveraging the capacities of the two countries, as well as Iran's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Expanding regional relations through joint membership in important organizations such as Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS will deepen regional integration and yield mutual benefits, he asserted.

Pezeshkian reiterated that war is not a viable solution to conflicts and said that Iran welcomes negotiations of peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Iran firmly believes that Western countries should respect the security concerns of other countries and avoid imposing their excessive demands on others, he added.

Iran and Russia emphasize the importance of establishing a permanent ceasefire in Lebanon and ending the Israeli regime's aggression on Syrian territory, he said, expressing hope that a definitive ceasefire will be established in Gaza and the aggression on this land will end, he stated.

Meanwhile, President Putin said that Tehran and Moscow coordinate on the international level, especially the issues that are of mutual interest, such as the Middle East and the Caucasus.

Russia attaches importance to developing trade relations with Iran with a population of 85 million people, he noted.

Referring to the implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union in the near future, he said that Iran has developed its cooperation with the Eurasian Union, which is a very important issue.

9376**9417