Iran, Russia sign joint comprehensive strategic agreement

Moscow, IRNA – Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have signed the joint comprehensive strategic agreement in a ceremony in the Kremlin Palace.

The agreement, consisting of 47 clauses, was signed by Pezeshkian and Putin during the Iranian president's official visit to Moscow on Friday.

The document, according to the presidents of the two countries, will open new opportunities for cooperation, especially economic relations between Tehran and Moscow.

Tehran and Moscow emphasized their determination to expand bilateral cooperation in the form of a new document.

The two presidents will answer the questions from reporters at the end of this meeting.

The reason for the authorities of Tehran and Moscow to prioritize the signing of this treaty is that the previous agreement no longer accommodated the growing volume of relations between the two countries in various dimensions,

Iran and Russia, which share common and close views in many ways from international and regional issues, including confronting US hegemony, have outlined a roadmap for their cooperation at different levels.

According to diplomatic sources, this document covers all aspects of bilateral relations; including political ones.

9376**9417