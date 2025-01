Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Hossein Simaei Sarraf and Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Kazem Ale-Sadeq discussed developing scientific cooperation on Friday.

Simaei Sarraf is in Baghdad to attend the second week of Iran and Iraq science.

Head of the Organization of Student Affairs Saeed Habiba and Mustafa Rostami, the representative of Iran's Leader Leader in universities also accompanied Simaei Sarraf.

9376**9417