If rights of people are respected, no war will happen: President Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says that all humans are expected to respect each other’s rights; however, disputes arise when people’s rights are ignored.

Speaking at the opening of the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) on Sunday, President Pezeshkian said that the Israeli regime and its supporters commit acts of violence by killing defenseless Palestinians and engaging in aggression against oppressed people.

He said that if powerful states refrained from invading other nations, wars would not occur. He also called for sharing achievements among different nations and for respecting the rights of people, animals, and plants.

The president also said that his administration seeks constructive interactions with the world, the expansion of ties with neighboring countries, and balance in foreign policy; however, this message has not been well received by the Western powers.

He referred to recent comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Iran during his trip to the region, questioning who is truly responsible for bombing houses and killing scientists and innocent people. Pezeshkian also said that Iranians have pursued coexistence with the neighboring nations for thousands of years, despite adversaries attempting to sow discord among regional countries.

Regarding energy resources of the Persian Gulf region, the president said that without the energy of the region, the West would be paralyzed. The Western powers seek to sell weapons to the regional states in exchange for oil, he said.

He further said that Iran has the right to acquire peaceful nuclear energy for various purposes, including healthcare, industry, and agriculture, adding that Iranians will not pursue nuclear weapons due to their religious beliefs.

The Tehran Dialogue Forum is being held on May 18–19, featuring speeches by Iranian officials and foreign dignitaries, including ministers, heads of think tanks, and international specialists.

