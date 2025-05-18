Qeshm Island’s Sohaili Village: A Paradise of delicious traditional and seafood dishes

Qeshm, IRNA – Although a journey to Qeshm Island, the largest Iranian island in the Persian Gulf, provides domestic and foreign tourists with a truly delightful experience, savoring the delicious traditional and seafood dishes in Sohaili Village on Qeshm Island elevates this pleasure manyfold.

Traveling to the southern region and the world-renowned Qeshm Island is an unforgettable experience filled with unparalleled flavors. The island boasts a wide variety of exquisite seafood dishes, with fish and shrimp as the main ingredients.

Among the diverse attractions of Qeshm Island, Sohaili Village stands out as one of the foremost culinary tourism destinations. With its unique seafood offerings, this coastal village offers visitors an exceptional taste of authentic Southern Iranian flavors.

Dishes made with the day’s fresh catch

The secret behind the exceptional flavor of the seafood dishes at the tourist-focused Sohaili Village lies in the freshness of its ingredients. Every morning, local fishermen deliver the day’s best catch directly to the local restaurants. Freshly caught shrimp and fish are taken to the kitchens on the very same day. This remarkable freshness gives Sohaili’s dishes a unique taste and aroma that leaves a lasting impression on visitors. At Sohaili Village restaurants, one can discover a wide variety of Southern Iranian seafood dishes.

An unforgettable seaside experience

Many of Sohaili’s restaurants are located in open-air settings right by the sea, allowing tourists to enjoy delicious seafood while taking in the stunning views of the Persian Gulf. The soothing sound of the waves coupled with the cool sea breeze turns the dining experience into a truly unforgettable experience.

With the growth of culinary tourism in Sohaili Village, the local economy has experienced a significant boost. Local fishermen, farmers, and small restaurant owners are all benefiting from this prosperity. Many visitors stroll through local bazaars, purchasing souvenirs such as rare spices and handcrafted artifacts.

Best time to visit

The best time to visit this village is during the autumn and winter seasons, when the weather is milder and there is a greater variety in the catch of fish and shrimp.

Sohaili, the flagship tourism village on Qeshm Island, has earned a spot among the world’s top villages for tourists in 2025.

Sohaili Village features 90 small tourist boats, 130 additional boats, gazebos, and a special tourist launch.

