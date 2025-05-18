President Pezeshkian urges Muslims to confront oppression and injustice

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian criticized those who remain silent in the face of crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people, particularly the residents of the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that all Muslim nations are expected to stand against oppression and injustice and to defend the oppressed.

Pezeshkian condemned the Israeli regime’s indiscriminate killing of Palestinian women and children, saying that Muslims must confront inhumane acts against the Islamic world and other societies. He also said that if people remain silent in the face of oppression, they must question their commitment to Islam and humanity.

The president made these remarks at an international conference aimed at enhancing resistance diplomacy and commemorating Martyrs of Service, referring to late President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan Province, northwestern Iran, on May 19, 2024.

He described Raisi as a tireless official, saying that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other authorities are dedicated to serving the Iranian nation and upholding justice throughout the world.

Pezeshkian dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent allegations against Iranian officials, saying that Iran’s authorities lead a simple life.

He also said that religious teachings call for governance based on rights and justice, adding that Iranian officials pursue this path both within Iran and in the region.

