Lebanese official lauds Iranian art

Speaking to IRNA, Ajami said the exhibition in Beirut is an indication of two people's generosity who has had such achievements despite physical paralysis of the war veterans.

He hailed such beautiful pieces of art, saying they refer to strong willingness and awareness of their creators.

Lebanon supports holding various Iranian exhibitions since they have strong enthusiasm.

Beirut photo exhibition showcases 60 pictures of two Iranian war veterans named Rajab Ali Ghahramani and Davoud Ameri.

Ghahramani's pictures deal with memory of Iraqi-imposed war 1980-1988, history, archeology, tourism, art, handicrafts and nature.

Ameri's works include expectation, patience, war, suffering, Resistance, efforts and Jihad.

Ameri had earlier held exhibition in Algeria, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Germany and Switzerland.

