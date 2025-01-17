CBI chief: Iran-Russia monetary agreement becomes operational

Moscow, IRNA - Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammad-Reza Farzin announced that the monetary agreement between Iran and Russia has become operational.

"The monetary agreement between Iran and Russia has been implemented, and the national currencies of the two countries, i.e. ruble and rial, have been used as the basis for the settlement based on the agreed rate on the commercial foreign exchange market," Farzin who is accompanying President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to Russia said.

He also announced the connection of Russia’s Mir Card Network system to Iran’s SHETAB banking network.

2050