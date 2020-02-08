Borrell says Europe should ensure Iran of nuclear deal's benefits

Borrell wrote on Project Syndicate website,"If we want the Iran nuclear deal to survive, we need to ensure that Iran benefits if it returns to full compliance."

He also wrote, "Diplomacy cannot succeed unless it is backed by action."

European Union Foreign Policy Chief made a visit to Tehran last Monday and had meetings with the Iranian officials including President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif, and Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani.

During the meetings, Borrell underlined his determination to carry forward the EU’s efforts to contribute to de-escalation and pursue stability in the wider region, and also the need for a full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by all sides.

