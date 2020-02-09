Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 9

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: Iran must become strong to end ‘enemy threat’

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Saturday that Iran must become strong enough to ward off the “enemy’s threats” and prevent a war.

- IME weekly trade hits $880m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced on Saturday that 622,349 tons of commodities valued at over $880 million were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the past week (ended February 6).

- US Democratic presidential contenders rap Iran general assassination

Democratic presidential candidates on Friday questioned a US drone strike that assassinate Iranian Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last month, saying it was not clear the attack was necessary.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- We must be strong so that threats will end

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Saturday that the Islamic Republic must become strong enough to ward off the "enemy’s threats” and prevent a war.

- Zionist regime on verge of collapse

A spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement has rejected the so-called deal of the century as a nonstarter, saying the Zionist regime is nearing defeat and downfall.

- Iranian duo into Spanish Table Tennis Open final

Noshad and Nima Alamian from Iran advanced to the final match of the 2020 ITTF Challenge Spanish Open.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- To prevent war, Iran must become powerful: Leader

To prevent a war against itself, Iran must increase its military power, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution suggested on Saturday, noting that being militarily vulnerable will prompt the enemy to take action against the country.

- Critics’ remarks draw ire of protest film “Exodus” director Hatamikia

Comments by critics and journalists about “Exodus” provoked the anger of its director, Ebrahim Hatamikia, during a press conference organized in Tehran Friday evening after the premiere of the movie.

- Saeid Mollaei held hostage by IJF: Salehi Amiri

Iranian National Olympic Committee President Reza Salehi Amiri says that Saeid Mollaei has been taken hostage by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Leader calls for bolstering defense system for deterrence

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called for strengthening the country's defense capabilities to deter any threat or attack by enemies.

- Tehran stocks open higher

Tehran stocks rallied at the start of trading week on Saturday boosted by demand for refinery shares amid a sell-off in auto and telecom equities.

- Performance-based contracting helps farmers boost productivity

An official with the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare said performance-based contracting has been put in place for a total of 10,000 farmers over the past one and a half years and this has improved their productivity, ensured the sales of their products and consequently boosted their income.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish