The red line of martyr Soleimani continues: Senior military official

Deputy commander of Iran's Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari emphasized: The martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani will make the resistance stronger, the aspirations of this great martyr will continue through the resistance line.

"With no doubt, thousands are moving in the direction of Martyr Soleimani, and the resistance will definitely continue to be stronger than ever before," Sayyari added.

The World Coalition led by the US has repeatedly been hit by the Resistance Front and sought to limit our strategic depth and regional influence, and Soleimani's martyrdom was in line with their sinister goal, A never-ending fantasy, the Deputy commander of Iran's Army for Coordination said.

Senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Lieutenant- General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in a terrorist operation in Baghdad Friday morning, official media resources said.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani as the successor of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani as the Commander of the IRGC Quds Forces, to replace him as head of the country's Quds Forces.

Chronological developments on assassination of IRGC's top commander in a US airstrike on his convoy in Baghdad airport early Friday morning was followed by global condemnations.

