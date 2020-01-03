Protests held in Pakistan to condemn assassination of General Soleimani

The protests were held in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi after Friday prayers.

The protesters also chanted slogans against the US and torched the American flag to express their anger.

In Islamabad, senior members of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and the Imamia Student Organization strongly condemned the martyrdom of Qasem Soleimani and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

They called on the leaders of the Islamic world, especially the government in Pakistan, not to remain silent about the brutal actions and destructive US policies in the region.

The protesters declared solidarity with the Iranian nation and other Islamic resistant forces by chanting slogans of death to America and death on Israel.

Protests were also held in the cities of Lahore and Karachi. In Karachi, hundreds of student activists and community members rallied to condemn the assassination of General Soleimani by the US.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God in Baghdad.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

