Nasrallah: US not to achieve its goals by assassinating Gen Soleimani

In his statement, Nasrallah said all Soleimani’s objectives will become operational by his followers in the region.

He said that we will continue Soleimani’s, try will realize his goals and will hoist his flag in all forefronts.

Martyrdom of the brave commander is the symbol of resistance and all fighters in the region, he noted.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The assassination stands at top of news in Iraq, the region and the whole world.

The IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

