Shocking report casts light on extent of Zionist military crimes in Gaza

According to IRNA on Thursday morning, the report by Haaretz on the actions of the Israeli army includes confessions from several Zionist commanders and soldiers.

There is a place north of the Netzarim axis that is known for corpses and the residents of the Gaza Strip know it, Israeli commanders were quoted as saying.

A commander of the 252nd Brigade of the Israeli army called the Netzarim axis “a death zone” and said any Palestinian who approaches this area is targeted. “After shooting Palestinians dead, their corpses remain on the ground for dogs to eat.”

There is a competition among military units stationed in Gaza to kill as many Palestinians as they can, the Zionist commander further revealed, adding that “the army kills civilians in Netzarim and then introduce them as resistance fighters”.

The newspaper quoted yet another Israeli officer as saying that “this is the first war in which commanders do whatever they want and every action is taken without orders as they seek personal victory”.

One of these commanders had announced that the victory of his unit was in emptying the northern Gaza of residents, the soldiers added.

Another soldier revealed how his colleagues killed a 16-year-old teenager and then their commander encouraged them and demanded they kill 10 Palestinian children the next day.

“Unit 99 forces fired a missile from helicopter despite identifying an old man with two children in search of refuge”, the newspaper quoted several Israeli army officers as saying.

The deputy commander of a battalion issued an order to kill civilians although one of the officers informed him that they might be Israeli prisoners (captives), officers added.

Another soldier told Haaretz that the regime forces killed 200 Palestinian civilians, and only 10 of them were Hamas members, but the army announced that all of them were “saboteurs".

The report is just one of many harrowing details by media or Zionists personnel on the ground in Gaza about the genocide and brutalities committed by occupying forces against Palestinians in the blockaded territory.

