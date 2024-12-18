Iran president in Cairo to attend D-8 summit

Pezeshkian arrived in Cairo on Wednesday evening, where he was welcomed by Egyptian officials and members of the Iranian Interests Section in the Arab country.

The Iranian president is due to address the D-8 summit of heads of state on Thursday, which will discuss political and economic developments in the Islamic world.

He will also make a speech at a conference on the Gaza war and challenges regarding reconstruction in the Palestinian enclave and Lebanon.

As part of his schedule, Pezeshkian will also hold bilateral talks with some officials of the participating countries in the Cairo summits.

D-8 foreign ministers held their own summit in Cairo earlier on Wednesday, which was attended by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iran, Turkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia and Bangladesh are members of D-8.

