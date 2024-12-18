Araghchi says Islamic nations’ cooperation essential to stop Israeli crimes

Araghchi made the remark on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt, on the sidelines of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation summit. He was speaking with Malaysia’s Higher Education Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir who is heading his country’s delegation to the summit.

The top Iranian diplomat said that the D-8 summit takes plane at a sensitive juncture of developments in the West Asia region, adding that cooperation and synergy among major Islamic countries is essential to confront the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Zambry Abdul Kadir, on his part, said that Malaysian people and government support people of Palestine. He agreed that negotiations among Islamic countries are important in supporting the Palestinian people.

The Iranian and Malaysian ministers discussed relations between their countries as well, with both emphasizing the need for expansion of mutual cooperation.

