Iran’s youth weightlifting team crowned world champions

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s junior and youth weightlifting team has been crowned World Champions with 10 gold, 9 silver, and 5 bronze medals in the 2025 World Youth and Junior Championships held in Lima, Peru.

In the women’s junior 64kg category, Alma Hosseini claimed silver in clean and jerk (111kg) and bronze in total lift (197kg).

In the 81kg weight category, Ilya Salehipour won a bronze medal in in clean and jerk (195kg).

In the 96 weight category, Amirhossein Sepah and Hamidreza Zareie received four medals. Zareie won gold in clean and jerk (203kg) and silver in snatch.

In the 102 kg weight category, Abolfazl Zare won a gold medal in snatch (176kg).

In +102 kg weight category, Hossein Yazdani received a bronze medal in snatch (144 kg) and became the champion in the clean and jerk and total lift.

In the youth division, Alireza Nasiri also became champion in 109 kg. Farhad Gholizadeh earned a gold medal in clean and jerk (205kg).

