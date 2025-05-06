Iran strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Yemen

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah port and other infrastructures in violation of international law.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Baqaei described the Israeli aggression against Yemen as “a crime and a gross violation of the principles and rules of international law as well as the United Nations Charter in respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.”

He called on the international community and regional countries to take effective measures to stop the bloodshed and destruction by the United States and the Israeli regime.

The only way to prevent insecurity in the region is to stop the genocide and crimes being perpetrated by the Israeli regime in Gaza and end the impunity of Israeli criminals, he emphasized.

The Israeli bombing of Hudaydah on Monday left at least 21 people injured and caused damage to infrastructure, including a cement factory.

Dozens of Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes as the Yemeni Armed Forces escalate operations in response to foreign aggression and Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

The Israeli regime and its main backer, the United States, have conducted a number of such strikes in recent months, but Yemenis have repeatedly said they would not relent until Israel stops its “aggression against Gazans and lifts its siege on the Palestinian territory.”

4399**9417