Western countries slam Israeli crimes in Gaza

London, IRNA – The leaders of Britain, France, and Canada, in a joint statement, slammed the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government toward Gaza and urged an immediate end to military attacks and the blockade.

They warned that punitive measures, including sanctions against Israel, would be considered if the current situation continues.

“We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate,” the statement reads.

“The Israeli Government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching International Humanitarian Law,” it added.

In response to some statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet, British, French and Canadian leaders said, “We condemn the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli Government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate.”

Touching upon developments in the West Bank, the Western leaders said, “We oppose any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank. Israel must halt settlements which are illegal and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

They also said they will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions.

Meanwhile, in a X message, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani referred to his recent phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar and emphasized entry of the humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the immediate ceasefire.

He also expressed Rome’s readiness to send new humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Hamas movement welcomed the joint statement by Britain, France, and Canada, which opposes the blockade and starvation policies imposed by the Israeli fascist government against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, as well as the Israeli regime’s plans for genocide and forced displacement of the Palestinians.

In the meantime, Margaret Harris, the spokesperson for the World Health Organization, expressed hope in an interview with Al Jazeera that the essential medical aid would be sent to the Gaza Strip.

She added that the relief forces active in the Gaza Strip need urgent support and ceasefire to perform their duties effectively.

Earlier on Monday, Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said five trucks carrying essential aid, including children’s food arrived in Gaza.

He described this action as “a positive step” but stressed that far more aid is needed to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

9376**9417