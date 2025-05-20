Putin hailed Iran-U.S. talks in call with Trump, says Kremlin aide

A Russian presidential aide says Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with his American counterpart Donald Trump, has welcomed the progress in the U.S.-Iran talks.

According to AFP news agency, Yuri Ushakov said in a press release that Putin and Trump discussed a host of issues, including “Iran and the Middle East” during their conversation that lasted more than two hours on Monday.

Ushakov said that the Russian president appreciated Trump’s visit to the Middle East last week and its outcome.

Ushakov said that Putin also offered Russia’s help while hailing “the progress in the U.S.-Iran talks” focusing on the nuclear issue and lifting of sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Tehran and Washington have already held four round of indirect negotiations hosted and facilitated by Oman, with the negotiating sides describing the talks “constructive” so far.

