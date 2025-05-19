Tehran, IRNA – The Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has said that the time and place of the next round of Iran-U.S. talks have not been determined yet, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is studying the issue, taking into account the contradictory and constantly changing positions of the American side.”

“A final decision has not yet been made regarding the next round of negotiations, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently reviewing the issue, taking into account the contradictory and constantly changing positions of the American side,” he said in response to an IRNA correspondent.

2050