May 19, 2025, 11:15 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85838074
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Exclusive |  Decision on next round of Iran-U.S. indirect talks is under consideration: Baqaei

May 19, 2025, 11:15 PM
News ID: 85838074
Exclusive |  Decision on next round of Iran-U.S. indirect talks is under consideration: Baqaei
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the time and place for the next round of Iran-U.S. talks have not been determined yet.

Tehran, IRNA – The Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has said that the time and place of the next round of Iran-U.S. talks have not been determined yet, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is studying the issue, taking into account the contradictory and constantly changing positions of the American side.”

“A final decision has not yet been made regarding the next round of negotiations, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently reviewing the issue, taking into account the contradictory and constantly changing positions of the American side,” he said in response to an IRNA correspondent.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .