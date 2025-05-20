Sanctions have deprived people of proper medical care: Deputy foreign minister

Tehran, IRNA – The United States’ sanctions against Iran have deprived the people of access to proper medical equipment and treatment, says the deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs.

Speaking at a conference titled Unilateral Sanctions and Access to Justice at National, Regional and International Levels on Tuesday, Kazem Gharibabadi said the sanctions were imposed as part of the so-called “maximum pressure” policy against Iran and have violated people’s right to life and full health.

He noted that Iran is a clear example of a country whose people have lived under sanctions for decades, with serious consequences for their basic human rights.

The sanctions have “restricted access to medical and health equipment, and patients suffering from cancer or other chronic diseases cannot receive the necessary treatments,” he said.

Gharibabadi blamed the situation on the refusal of international banks to conduct transactions with Iran, saying this has led to “collective destruction.”

The deputy foreign minister said Iran is committed to peace and multilateralism.

He argued that unilateral punitive measures, which are often portrayed as diplomatic tools, will fail to achieve their intended results.

Unilateral sanctions, he added, “claim to pursue political and security objectives, but in reality, they damage national economies and harm the livelihoods of people and countries.”

