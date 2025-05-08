Araqchi says sanctions hinder Iran-India economic ties

New Delhi, IRNA — Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says that the sanctions hinder the growth of Iran-India economic relations.

He made these remarks during the 20th session of the Iran-India Joint Commission, held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting was co-chaired by Araqchi and India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

During the session, Araqchi highlighted the enduring friendship between the two countries, saying that Tehran and New Delhi have always maintained warm and friendly relations rooted in mutual respect and common interests.

Speaking about economic ties, Araqchi acknowledged that while Iran and India enjoy strong economic relations, the current level of cooperation does not meet expectations. He also said that sanctions are one of the obstacles to enhancing economic ties and expressed hope that this issue would be solved in the future.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar welcomed the Iranian delegation and acknowledged the progress in bilateral cooperation across various fields.

He also pointed to the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, adding that history reflects the depth of close cooperation and friendship between Iran and India. He also expressed confident that the anniversary of the relations would be appropriately commemorated .

