U.S. imposes sanctions on 3 Iranian individuals and one company

New York, IRNA – Despite ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (O.F.A.C.) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced new sanctions against an Iranian company and three individuals.

Fuya Pars Prospective Technologists, along with Mohammad-Reza Seddighi-Saber, Ahmad Haghighat-Talab, and Mohammad-Reza Mehdipur, have been added to O.F.A.C.’s sanctions list.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement claiming that Iran continues to substantially expand its nuclear program and carry out dual-use research and development activities applicable to nuclear weapons and nuclear weapons delivery systems.

Iranian officials have consistently maintained that nuclear weapons have no place in the Islamic Republic’s political or military doctrine.

