Sanctions and threats could not stop Iran’s scientific and technological progress: AEOI chief

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami addresses a ceremony at the Faculty of Medical Sciences in Alborz province on May 13, 2025.

Mohammad Eslami said that enemies tried to hinder Iran’s progress through sabotage and assassination of scientists as well as sanctions and threats but to no avail.

Karaj, IRNA – Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has praised the country’s scientific and technological advancements across various sectors, including nuclear energy, despite ongoing sanctions.

Speaking at an event at the Faculty of Medical Sciences in Alborz province on Tuesday, Eslami said Iran has made great progress while preserving its honor, truth, and integrity.

He pointed out that the Israeli regime has attempted for years to obstruct Iran’s industrial progress through sabotage, the assassination of scientists, and threats—but has ultimately failed to achieve its objective.

“Our enemies have come to the conclusion that Iran is a technologically advanced nation,” he said, adding, “We must remain strong, maintain our leadership, and not allow others to dominate.”

 “Today, professors and students in leading American universities are being expelled for criticizing Zionist policies,” he said.

