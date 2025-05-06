Khuzestan Steel Company produces iron from industrial sludge

Ahvaz, IRNA – Mohammad Jame’i, the director of the Public Relations Department of the Khuzestan Steel Company, says that the firm pioneered the production of iron from industrial sludge, achieving both economic savings and environmental benefits.

He said late on Monday that this innovative method, known as Recycled iron Briquettes (RiB), is a significant advancement in steel industry, noting that Iran is a forerunner in this field. The project was entirely designed and implemented by Iranian specialists without foreign assistance.

This innovative method transforms industrial sludge with 65% iron purity into a product with 95% purity, Jame’i said, adding that approximately 7,000 tons of this product have been manufactured so far, with the company capable of producing 15 tons per hour.

The official said that this product will reduce production costs by up to 15%, while also preventing environmental pollution caused by industrial sludge.

The company produces 1,000 tons of industrial sludge daily and plans to recycle 50% of it, which is expected to result in considerable annual savings, he said.

In line with the motto of the year “Investment for Production,” – announced by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei – he said that the company intends to establish a solar power plant and other renewable energy projects.

He also referred to the sanctions imposed by the U.S. on the Khuzestan Steel Company, saying that with 17,500 engineers and workers, the firm will continue its operations steadfastly despite all challenges.

