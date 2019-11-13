Iran's steel export ups 8%

The biggest exporters of steel in Iran are Esfahan Steel Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Khuzestan Steel Company, Hormuzgan Steel Company, Iran Alloy Steel Company, Khorasan Steel Company, South Kaveh Steel Company, Saba Steel, Bonab Steel Mill Complex, and Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company.

Khuzestan Steel Company had the biggest share in the export with 1,083,674 tons, which of course shows a 26.7% reduction compared to last year.

The Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade has set the target of 40 million tons of steel output in the current Iranian year, out of which 12 million tons will be exported.

Iran has the goal to reach the yearly production of 55 million tons of steel by 2025, 40% of which will be exported.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish