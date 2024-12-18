Iran protests Canada’s anti-Iran resolution at UN General Assembly

According to a report by IRNA on Wednesday, the statement criticized the resolution proposed by Canada at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), denouncing the “political, instrumental, and hypocritical” approach of Western nations towards the issue of human rights.

The statement highlighted Canada’s “dark record” on human rights, particularly concerning the rights of women, indigenous peoples, and migrants. It expressed outrage over the support of certain other nations, which have lost credibility due to their backing of the “criminal, child-killing, and genocidal Zionist regime".

The resolution garnered minimal support, with only 80 votes in favor, while 27 nations voted against it, and 68 abstained. This marks a decline in support compared to a similar resolution that received 77 votes in favor at the Third Committee of the General Assembly on November 20, where a total of 94 nations either voted against the resolution or abstained.

The High Council for Human Rights further called for accountability for these countries who claim to uphold human rights while supporting the Israeli regime politically and militarily amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where around 50,000 innocent people have been massacred, 70% of them women and children.

