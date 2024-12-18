Iran FM meets Turkish, Egyptian counterparts in Cairo

Araghchi met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egypt’s Top Diplomat Badr Abdel Aaty on Wednesday.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation summit in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Iran's Foreign Minister (L) met with his Egyptian counterpart (R) in Cairo on Wed. ​​​​​​

Araghchi meets with Turkish FM Hakan Fidan on sidelines of D-8 summit in Cairo.

Foreign ministers of the D-8 member states held their summit earlier on Wednesday.

Heads of state of the group will also meet on Thursday, discussing political and economic developments in the Islamic world.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Cairo on Wednesday evening to attend that summit as well.

Iran, Turkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia and Bangladesh are members of D-8.

