Iranian, Japanese officials discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Tamaki Tsukada met with Zarif and discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, Iran’s nuclear issue as well as important regional and international issues, including developments in Syria, IRNA reported on Wednesday night citing information website of the Presidential Strategic Affairs Office.

While calling on Japan to play a more prominent role in international initiatives, Zarif said that Tehran-Tokyo relations should take into account regional peace and stability.

He emphasized the necessity of confronting the Zionist regime’s plots to spread tension and incite war in the region.

On the economic front, Zarif said there are many areas the two countries can cooperate each other, including in the fields of energy and investment.

Tsukada, for his part, referred a visit by Takehiro Funakoshi, Deputy Foreign Minister of Japan to Tehran and meeting between the two countries on bilateral relations and regional developments last week.

The Japanese ambassador emphasized his government’s interest in deepening and continuing high-level political consultations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and outlined Tokyo’s proposed initiatives to expand bilateral relations.

