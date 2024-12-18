Dec 18, 2024, 8:19 PM
Gaza ceasefire talks underway with resolved contentious issues: Hamas official

Tehran, IRNA - A Hamas official has announced that ceasefire talks in Gaza are underway, noting that most contentious issues have been resolved.

A source informed Al-Araby al-Jadeed on Wednesday that Hamas leaders have recently held several meetings with officials from Qatar and Turkiye, noting that a delegation is scheduled to travel to Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

The source mentioned that ceasefire discussions are still ongoing within the movement and with mediators, noting that Hamas prefers not to discuss the details of the proposals on the table.

Furthermore, the Hamas official stated that the negotiations in Gaza have successfully addressed the majority of contentious issues.

The official also announced that the differences concerning Palestinian prisoners serving lengthy sentences have been resolved, indicating that the agreement may be nearing finalization.

Recently, an Egyptian official speaking to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar indicated that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance on the Gaza ceasefire has softened considerably.

The official, who participated in the Cairo talks on Gaza, mentioned that Netanyahu has agreed to several issues he previously had reservations about or opposed, adding that the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza is imminent.

The official, preferring to remain anonymous, also pointed out that events in Syria caused a temporary pause in the Gaza talks; however, negotiations were resumed once again.

Additionally, he highlighted that Qatar and Turkiye have played a significant role in these discussions, which are now nearing completion.

