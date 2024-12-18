Iran rejects ‘unfounded’ Canada-pushed rights resolution, urges Ottawa to improve own actions

Baghaei made the remark on Wednesday in reaction to Canada’s push for a resolution that criticized the human rights situation in Iran and was approved at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) a day earlier.

The Iranian diplomat rejected the “unfounded and legally invalid” resolution, which was supported by some Western countries, saying that the resolution repeated claims based on false information.

He said that the Islamic Republic spares no effort to uphold human rights as a legal, moral and religious necessity according to the Constitution and existing laws, as well as Islamic principles.

The majority of United Nations member states expressed their dissatisfaction with misusing UNGA and using human rights issue as a tool through voting down the Canada-proposed resolution, their absence or abstaining from voting, Baghaei said.

“Such unjustified actions by certain actors, who have a long history of gross violations of human rights, including through military and political support for occupation and genocide against Palestine, do not help promote the human rights situation in the world”, the spokesman said, adding that those actions instead diminish the concept of human rights and turn it into a tool for political pressure against nations.

Those pushing for the latest anti-Iran resolution, including the Zionist regime, the United States, the UK and Canada are themselves among the major violators of human rights, Baghaei noted.

He urged Canadian officials, who push for such measures against Iran every year, to correct their own actions inside and outside their country instead of levelling accusation on other nations.

The spokesman also urged Canadian officials to stop the systematic policy of colonial eradication of indigenous people in the North American country, and be accountable for their complicity in Israel’s genocide and war crimes against the Palestinian people.

