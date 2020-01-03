Head of EC reacts to Soleimani's assassination

in a message on Friday, Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani noted that the great commander of Islam after a long life fight against global arrogance, heading by the criminal US, joined the martyrs of Islam and the Islamic Revolution.

Amoli Larijani on Friday following the assassination of Soleimani noted the loss of this great warrier made a deep impression on him.

This brutal and stupid act of the terrorist and criminal government of the United States will further strengthen the resolve of the resistance fighters to fight global arrogance and their eventual destruction, and we will soon see them all dissolved, Amoli Larijani stated.

