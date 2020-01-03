Gen Soleimani assassination limits scope of diplomacy

"With Iraq turned into a battlefield between US and Iran the already fragile state of Iraq will be weakened and the room for Daesh and other terrorist organizations will in all probability increase," Bildt wrote on his Twitter account.



"Let’s not forget that the EU worked diplomatically for more than a decade to prevent a war between the US and Iran over primarily the nuclear issue," he added.

"And efforts have continued also in the difficult Trump era," he said adding, "But now the scope for diplomacy is probably extremely limited."

The Commander of the IRGC Quds Forces and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars early Friday morning when they were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

Martyrdom was his reward for years of implacable efforts. With his departure and with God's power, his work and path will not cease and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of last night's incident, he added.

The absence of our dear and self-sacrificing Sardar is bitter, but the continuation of the resistance and its final victory will be more bitter for the murderers and criminals, Supreme Leader reiterated.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish