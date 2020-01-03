Iran's ex-president Khatami condoles martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani

Senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Lieutenant- General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in a terrorist operation in Baghdad Friday morning, official media resources said.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (known as the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Seyyed Mohammad Khatami on Friday in reaction to the assassination of the senior IRGC commander wrote in a message that "the martyrdom of the senior commander Lieutenant- General Qasem Soleimani is a very heavy loss to Islam and Iran which could be condoled only by relying on God.

Khatami added: The martyrdom of Qasem Soleimani, by criminals transgressing the region and Iraq, plunged all lovers of virtue and freedom into deep grief although it helped the great commander achieve his desired destination, which was to testify in the cause of God and service to the people.

The Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi- Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport early on Friday morning in two cars, were targeted and assassinated.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish