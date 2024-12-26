Zionist regime summons Vatican envoy over Pope’s criticism of Gaza war

According to the Zionist news website Ynet, Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana was summoned for a conversation with the foreign ministry’s Director General Eyal Bar-Tal on Tuesday.

The development came after Pope Francis appealed for a ceasefire in Gaza during his Christmas address, denouncing what he called the "extremely grave" humanitarian situation in the blockaded Palestinian territory.

That was not the first time the pontiff had criticized the Zionist regime.

Just days ago, he openly condemned the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and described Israel's actions as “acts of cruelty”.

Last month, News media cited the head of the Roman Catholic Church as writing in his forthcoming book that the allegations of genocide committed by the Israeli army against the Palestinians should be carefully investigated.

Israeli officials have shown strong displeasure with pope’s statements, arguing that these have caused significant damage to Israel’s image in the Christian world and accuse the Vatican of applying double standards.

The Israeli genocide in Gaza has killed more than 45,300 Palestinians so far and left over 107,800 others injured.



