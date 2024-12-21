Dec 21, 2024, 8:54 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85696601
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Pope calls Zionist regime’s airstrikes in Gaza ‘cruelty’

Dec 21, 2024, 8:54 PM
News ID: 85696601
Pope calls Zionist regime’s airstrikes in Gaza ‘cruelty’

Tehran, IRNA - Pope Francis has condemned the Zionist regime’s airstrikes in Gaza as a “cruelty.”

“Yesterday, children were bombed…This is cruelty. This is not war. I wanted to say this because it touches the heart,” the leader of the world’s Catholics said on Saturday in his annual Christmas address.  

The Pope is usually careful about taking sides in conflicts. However, he has spoken out more openly in recent months against the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza.

In a book published last month, the excerpts of which have been released to the media, he said that “what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of genocide.”

4261**4194

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .