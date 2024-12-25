Dec 25, 2024, 11:35 PM
Iran’s industry minister in Russia to attend EAEU meeting

Moscow, IRNA – Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak is in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg to take part in a meeting of the Supreme Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Atabak arrived at the city's International Pulkovo Airport on Wednesday night, where he was welcomed by a number of local officials and Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

The Iranian minister is accompanied by his deputy Mohammad Ali Dehghan who is also the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.  

Atabak is set to take part in the EAEU Supreme Economic Council’s meeting on Thursday, which will assess Iran’s request to have an observer state status at the union.

On November 30, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach said that Iran’s request to obtain the status had been approved at a meeting of deputy prime ministers of the EAEU member states.

